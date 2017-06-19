Jury deliberations begin in Ohio officer's murder retrial

(Cara Owsley/ The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at th...

By JANICE MORSEAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio jury is beginning deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after pulling him over for a missing front license plate.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Ray Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop and that it is "20/20 hindsight" to question his actions.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid says Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

Tensing's first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to "stop the threat" of being killed.

