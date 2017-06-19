Louisville girl, 8, is top Braille reader in America

Carmynn Blakeley, an 8-year-old girl from Louisville, won the National Braille Challenge on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Source: Blakeley family)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A blind child from Louisville is the top Braille reader in the country.

WAVE 3 News reported on adorable 8-year-old Carmynn Blakeley last month.

She won first place at the National Braille Challenge in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Blakeley has septo-optic dysplasia, and has been blind since she was a baby.

