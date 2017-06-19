Lou City Wins Third Straight - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lou City Wins Third Straight

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)   Louisville City FC continues to be on fire after blowing out Pittsburgh 3-0 on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.  FC has won three straight games with a combined score of 7-0.  They haven't given up a goal since a draw at Charleston back on June 3rd.  City is currently in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Charleston.  "first twenty five minutes i thought we played some really good football.  The next 25 minutes I thought we eased off a little bit.  We needed to get back to the same level.  I thought second half we did," said head coach, James O'Connor.

