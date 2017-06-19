Lou City Wins Third Straight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Louisville City FC continues to be on fire after blowing out Pittsburgh 3-0 on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. FC has won three straight games with a combined score of 7-0. They haven't given up a goal since a draw at Charleston back on June 3rd. City is currently in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Charleston. "first twenty five minutes i thought we played some really good football. The next 25 minutes I thought we eased off a little bit. We needed to get back to the same level. I thought second half we did," said head coach, James O'Connor.

