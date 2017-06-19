Koepka Captures US Open Title

ERIN, Wis. (WAVE) After a record breaking third round on Saturday, Louisville native, Justin Thomas appeared poised to win his first major coming into Sunday's final round of the US Open.

Justin struggled early and never recovered, shooting three over and finishing the tournament at eight under par. Campbellsville native, JB Holmes eagled 18. He finished at seven under.



Your winner. Brooks Koepka at 13 under for the tournament. His first win in a major. That makes it seven straight majors won by first time winners. "There's really no words to describe it. It's an awesome feeling, you know, to do it on Father's Day is pretty neat. I'm sure my dad, this will make up for the car I ddin't get him," joked Koepka after the tournament.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

