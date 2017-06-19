Pursuit suspect: Father told her to 'drive it like you stole it'

HART COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A high-speed chase through parts of three counties ended with a Louisville woman's arrest.

According to arrest citations, police used stop sticks to stop the Ford Mustang driven by Sharon F. Buckland, 52, in Hart County early Sunday morning. Police said she also had failed to stop for officers in Meade and Hardin counties.

One citation says Buckland was driving more than 100 miles-per-hour when she nearly hit several vehicles at the intersection of US 31W and KY 313 in Elizabethtown. She also allegedly put officers' lives in danger during a pursuit in downtown Elizabethtown.

Buckland's numerous charges include fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding in exceess of 100 miles-per-hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Police said Buckland admitted having taken hydrocodone and xanax.

One citation says she apologized for her alleged actions, saying she could have killed someone.

Another citation says Buckland told police her father told her to "drive it like you stole it."

Police said Buckland drove without her headlights illuminated during the pursuit, which happened between 12:30 and 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

