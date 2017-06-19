Housing market is booming, breaking records

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The housing market is on fire. For sale signs are lining neighborhoods nationwide and here in WAVE Country.

Real estate brokerage Redfin reports homes are selling at a record pace.

According to Redfin the national average per home is $280,000 and Redfin says homes in this price range sold in 37 days in the month of May. That's the fastest closing time since Redfin began tracking the market seven years ago.

Last month, one in four homes nationwide sold for above list price and one in five homes sold in two weeks from going on the market.

Experts say if you're trying to sell your home, a few simple tricks can improve your chances.

Empty your closets, as storage is a hot commodity for every home buyer.

Turn on the lights and increase the wattage of your light bulbs.

Remove the drapes and open the windows to let the sunshine in.

A couple of other things the experts say you should do is to put away your pets and to de-personalize your home before trying to sell it. The more personal stuff you have in your home, the harder it is for potential buyers to imagine themselves living in it.

