Justices say government can't refuse disparaging trademarks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.
The ruling Monday is a win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and it gives a major boost to the Washington Redskins in a separate legal fight over the team name.
The justices said part of a law that bars the government from registering disparaging trademarks violates free speech rights.
The Slants tried to trademark the name in 2011, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the request on the ground that the name disparages Asians. A federal appeals court in Washington later said the law barring offensive trademarks is unconstitutional.
The Redskins made similar arguments after the trademark office canceled the team's trademark in 2015.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a bold move into brick-and-mortar retailMore >>
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a bold move into brick-and-mortar retailMore >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>