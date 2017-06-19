Four arrested in Hopkins Co. drug bust

Four people were arrested in a drug trafficking bust in Hopkins County.

According to the sheriff's office, over the past two months, deputies and Madisonville police officers have been investigating suspected drug trafficking from a home in the 100 block of Victory Street in Mortons Gap.

The sheriff's office says the joint investigation began after they received a number of complaints from people in the area.

Authorities were eventually able to get a search warrant and when they went to the home Friday afternoon, we're told they found over $17,000 worth of meth, a significant amount of cash and other assorted drug-related items.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Charles “Charlie” Fugate, 39-year-old Derrick E. Fugate, both of Mortons Gap, and 29-year-old Cassi Brooke Baker, of Nortonville, were all arrested on drug trafficking charges.

We're told another man, 29-year-old Trent Lear, of Greenville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear

