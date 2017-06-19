Police: Man forced his way into vehicle, tried to sodomize victim at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of attempting to force a victim at gunpoint to perform a sex act on him.

Police said Anthony Antonio Jones, 26, forced his way into the victim's vehicle and placed the barrel of a gun against the person's neck and the back of the head and demanded oral sex.

It's unclear from the arrest report where the alleged incident happened or how the victim escaped.

Jones was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway located at 5608 Preston Highway.

Police said the serial number of firearm recovered at the scene had been scratched out, making it untraceable at this time.

Jones is charged with first-degree attempted sodomy, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm. Bond was set at $100,000.

