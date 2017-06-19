Paducah Police Dept. to host 'Coffee with a Cop'

Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the 9-year-old child was found alone in a conference room at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the 9-year-old child was found alone inside a conference room at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Anthony Antonio Jones, 26, forced his way into the victim's vehicle and placed the barrel of a gun against the person's neck and the back of the head and demanded oral sex.More >>
Police said Anthony Antonio Jones, 26, forced his way into the victim's vehicle and placed the barrel of a gun against the person's neck and the back of the head and demanded oral sex.More >>
According to arrest citations, police used stop sticks to stop the Ford Mustang driven by Sharon F. Buckland, 52, in Hart County early Sunday morning. Police said she also had failed to stop for officers in Meade and Hardin counties.More >>
According to arrest citations, police used stop sticks to stop the Ford Mustang driven by Sharon F. Buckland, 52, in Hart County early Sunday morning. Police said she also had failed to stop for officers in Meade and Hardin counties.More >>