Woman accused of leaving child in a hotel conference room

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is behind bars accused of abandoning her special needs child in a downtown hotel conference room.

Paloma Smith, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, and criminal trespassing.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest report, a member of the housekeeping staff at the Galt House found the 9-year-old child in a 16th floor conference room around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The housekeeper said when she made contact with the child, the child was shaking, crying, and visibly scared.

Louisville Metro police say about 20 minutes after contact with the child, Smith came into the room claiming to be the mother.



Officers said Smith was dismissive of their questions and tried to remove child from the room. Police say they tried to explain to the mother that the child needed to be checked out by EMS, police say Smith became aggressive with the officer.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Armed man forced his way into vehicle, tried to sodomize victim

+ Burglary suspect accused of assaulting KSP troopers

+ Pursuit suspect: Father told her to 'drive it like you stole it'



LMPD said Smith was not staying at the hotel, had no reason to be in the conference room and placed the child, who has extreme special needs, in danger by being abandoned.



Smith was arraigned on her charges on Monday. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $10,000 cash bond.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Mother who left disabled child home alone says she's not a 'monster'



This is not the first time WAVE 3 News has reported on Smith facing charges of leaving her child. In February 2014, a neighbor found the girl home alone in the apartment covered in waste. The neighbor told police she hadn't seen Smith for a week.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.