Burglary suspect accused of assaulting KSP troopers

UPTON, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man is accused of assaulting two Kentucky State Police troopers while trying to escape from an attempted burglary scene.

According to an arrest citation, Robert Edlin, 49, was trying to break into a neighbor's house in the 700 block of Grayson Street in Upton about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He fled from a trooper who responded to the scene. The trooper lost sight of Edlin while searching for him in tall grass.

A second trooper spotted Edlin and tried to make contact with him, but Edlin did not obey his commands. The trooper said he tried to engage Edlin by grabbing his shoulder and turning him around, but Edlin allegedly took an aggressive stance and hit the right side of the trooper's face.

The trooper said he tried to take control of Edlin by striking him with a flashlight, but the suspect still did not comply.

When both troopers tried to force Edlin to the ground, he allegedly tried to grab one of the troopers' handgun. He then allegedly hit the other trooper, who deployed his stun gun, which was not effective. The first trooper then deployed his stun gun and hit Edlin in the right bicep and forearm.

The troopers said Edlin continued to resist arrest, but he eventually was handcuffed and taken into custody. He was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital for a medical clearance and then transferred to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Edlin is charged with third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree burglary, criminal tresspassing, fleeing or evading police, menacing, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

