Salvation Army sends 50 kids to summer camp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Each year, the Salvation Army send 50 children from the community to summer camp.



This year, those children are headed for a week of fun, thanks to the generosity of the community.

“All they’ve been talking about is going on this camp,” John Williams said. Williams is sending two of his sons to the summer camp.



“When we start getting to the end of school, they’re like, 'Mom, have you heard about camp? What’s going on with camp?’" Makeda Freeman Woods said. "So yeah, they’re looking forward to it."



Anticipation built as the kids waited for their favorite time of summer.



“We woke up very early this morning,” Woods said.

Be it friends or a change of scenery, they all have their reasons for wanting to go.



“Like ... to get away from learning sometimes,” Woods’ daughter Myanna said.



Woods said it’s a nice reprieve from the grueling school days.



“Physical activity, getting them outside, getting them away from texting, no phone, no TV, no internet, enjoying nature and other people is important,” Woods said. “It helps them build relationships.”



This Salvation Army summer camp provides these kinds of summer opportunities for those in need. Fathers like John Williams said they couldn’t be more grateful.



“I’m a single dad, and just being able to do this, I just can’t put it into words,” Williams said.



Parents with their hearts full, the kids with their bags full.



“Not a lot of kids get to go to sleep-away camp for five days, like parents such as myself with three," Woods said. "It’s not easy, so I’m just very thankful for it."



