Owensboro Police make arrest after shooting

Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Police said Anthony Antonio Jones, 26, forced his way into the victim's vehicle and placed the barrel of a gun against the person's neck and the back of the head and demanded oral sex.More >>
Police said Anthony Antonio Jones, 26, forced his way into the victim's vehicle and placed the barrel of a gun against the person's neck and the back of the head and demanded oral sex.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the 9-year-old child was found alone in a conference room at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the 9-year-old child was found alone inside a conference room at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Robert Ray's arrest report states he made that admission after he was arrested on Saturday.More >>
Robert Ray's arrest report states he made that admission after he was arrested on Saturday.More >>