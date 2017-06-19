WATCH LIVE @ 2pm: Demoted LMPD commander sues city, department - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 2pm: Demoted LMPD commander sues city, department

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper (Source: WAVE 3 News) LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: A former division commander with the Louisville Metro Police Department has filed a lawsuit against Metro Government and the department. During a 2 p.m. news conference, his attorney outlines the reasons behind the lawsuit filed by Jimmy Harper. To watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream, click on the appropriate link:

