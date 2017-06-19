Police: 2 suspicious men, 1 wearing mask, arrested at IN Best Buy

Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the 9-year-old child was found alone in a conference room at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Robert Ray's arrest report states he made that admission after he was arrested on Saturday.More >>
For the next few weeks in Omaha, the sport of baseball is on display. But just outside the stadium, a much different sport is being showcased at its highest level, the sport of tailgating.More >>
