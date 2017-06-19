Police: 2 suspicious men, 1 wearing mask, arrested at IN Best Buy

These are some of the items police said they found on the pair. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Two men were taken into custody on Saturday after they allegedly were acting suspicious inside a Columbus store.

Columbus police officers were dispatched to Best Buy, located at 1343 N. National Road, about 12:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a man who entered the store wearing a mask. He also had a collapsible baton tucked in his waistband.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Store security said the man threw the mask on the floor when he was asked to remove it, and then he walked to the back of the store with another man.

Officers located the two men a short time later and immediately recognized one of them as Ricky A. Schoonover, 29, of Columbus, who had a warrant for his arrest. Schoonover was taken into custody and officers said they located a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine in one of his pants pockets.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Officers also spoke with the other man, who they said was acting nervous. Police said he falsely identified himself and reached for one of his back pockets while being patted down. The man, later identified as Devin C. Kinman, 26, of Columbus, was placed in handcuffs. Officers said they found a loaded handgun in one of his back pockets as well as the expandable baton.

Both men were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail with a 48-hour hold.

Kinman is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and false informing.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Burglary suspect accused of assaulting KSP troopers

+ Woman accused of leaving child in hotel conference room

+ Police: Man forced his way into vehicle, tried to sodomize victim



Schoonover is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Both men had outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.