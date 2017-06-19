Two children hurt in ATV crash in Daviess Co., one flown to hospital

A medical helicopter was called to a crash in Daviess County.

It happened after 1:00 p.m. Monday on Browns Valley Red Hill Road in Utica.

Deputies say two juveniles on ATV hit a car.

They say one of those children was thrown from the ATV and flown to the hospital.

Deputies tell us no one was wearing restraints or helmets.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.