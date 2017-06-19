Murder suspect on video: 'I'm not going to jail for this'

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - Body-camera video of a standoff between police and the physician husband of a radio host slain in New Jersey shows the man yelling "I'm not going to jail for this!"
The video was played Monday before a judge ruled James Kauffman was a flight risk and will remain in custody until his trial on weapons charges unrelated to his wife's death.
Kauffman's attorney vowed to appeal the ruling. He noted that Kauffman has been under an "investigative microscope" for the last five years after April Kauffman's death and hasn't fled.
Kauffman was arrested this month at his Egg Harbor Township office. Authorities say he brandished a handgun as agents executed search warrants at his office and home, but a hostage negotiator persuaded him to surrender.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
