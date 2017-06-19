Senator Rand Paul hopes shooting will help republicans and democrats come together

On Monday, Paul made his first public appearance in Kentucky since he was involved in shooting in Virginia. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – On Monday, Senator Rand Paul made his first public appearance in Kentucky since he was involved in a shooting in Virginia.

Senator Paul visited Gordon Food Service for a site tour and took brief questions before being escorted to his vehicle by security.

“It makes you a little more cautious,” Paul said. “You look around a little bit more when you go places.”

Following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others last week, Senator Paul said he is ramping up his own security detail.

“Do we think we are going to be attacked in Shepherdsville? No, Paul said. "But I think a show of deterrence is a good idea.”

Scalise was shot while practicing for a charity baseball game between Republicans and Democrats. The game saw record attendance with nearly 25,000 tickets sold.

“People really did come together," Paul said. "We were set to raise $600,000 for charity. In one day, it went up to $1.5 million.”

Both sides of the aisle came together for the game, and now Paul believes they will work together on issues like health care.

Republican leadership has been drafting a health care bill behind closed doors, and the Senator said he is working to see that bill.

“I am putting pressure on them to let us see it soon and let us evaluate it,” Paul said. “I don't want to get it at the last minute. I don’t want to be told I have 24 hours to decide on a debate that we have been having for eight years.”

The Senator said he is very grateful for the capital security, who he credits for saving many lives. He also said it seems everyone will make a recovery.

