Accused serial robber says he did it for drug money

Robert Ray told police he robbed people for drug money, according to his arrest report. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in a string of robberies targeting older people told police he committed the crimes to get money for his drug addiction.

Robert Ray's arrest report states he made that admission after he was arrested on Saturday.

Ray led police on a chase before crashing the vehicle in a parking lot on Bardstown Road.

The other suspect in the robberies, Angela Rivera Chancellor, was with Ray during the chase.

Most of the robbery victims were between the ages 64 and 90 and lived in Highview, Okolona, Fern Creek or Pleasure Ridge Park.

Ray and Chancellor were arraigned in court on Monday. Bond was set at $100,000 for Ray and $20,000 for Chancellor. The judge denied a request for property bond and ruled the both bonds must be paid in full with cash.

