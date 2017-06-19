Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in So. Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Health officials in Clark County, Indiana say testing on mosquitoes collected in the county came back positive for the West Nile Virus.

The positive mosquito sample was collected in Clarksville during a routine countywide sampling by the Clark County Health Department. The positive sample was the first this year in Clark County, but the county has had positive mosquito samples for several years.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former LMPD major sues after being demoted, reassigned

+ Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate

+ Louisville girl, 8, is top Braille reader in America

The Health Department says homeowners should eliminate mosquito breeding and harboring sites on their property. Common breeding sites are clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic systems, abandoned/nonfunctional swimming pools, and other places where water can collect.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves by using DEET and similar products as a repellent, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and if possible avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

No identified human cases of West Nile Virus infections reported in Clark County. Fever, headache, and body aches are common symptoms among those infected with West Nile Virus, but it can cause serious illness and death to those some, especially the elderly and people whose immune system has been compromised.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.