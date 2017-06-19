Signs asking for tips in Dequante Hobbs killing disappear from around Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - The parents of a seven-year-old shooting victim believe someone has been stealing signs that ask the public to call police with information about his case.

The signs read, "Do you know where the person is that killed me?" They've been placed all over West Louisville in hopes of encouraging community members to come forward with information about the shooting death of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

It's been one month since Hobbs was shot and killed by a stray bullet. He was sitting at his kitchen table on May 21, eating a snack and playing with an iPad before going to bed.

"Seeing them being taken down or taken away, it's disturbing," Hobbs' mother Micheshia Norment said. "It's disrespectful to a seven-year-old child.

Norment said the past month since her son's death has been incredibly difficult.

"I wake up every morning and I'm expecting him to wake me up and he's not waking me up," Norment said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Otto Warmbier dead days after release from North Korea

+ Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in So. Indiana

+ Smith, Henderson question target of NCAA ruling in UofL sex scandal

At times, she's even questioned whether her own life is worth living.

"I went up to the roof," Norment said. "I had access to the roof and i was going to jump."

But, Dequante and her other children give her strength. And now, her mission is to find justice for her son, which is why dozens of additional signs will be placed throughout West Louisville.

"The person that did it should see his face, should remember, and should be heartbroken about it too," Norment said.

Dequante Hobbs' story has spread nationwide, with celebrities like Lil Romeo and Master P playing the ESSENCE Gun Violence Victim Celebrity Basketball Game in his honor.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.