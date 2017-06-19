UofL honors fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman at College World Series

Omaha, Nebraska (WAVE) - The University of Louisville baseball players understand that their success on the field and their run to Omaha and the College World Series is having a lasting impact on fans all across the Commonwealth. One family in particular is taking strength from the Cards accomplishments.

"It's amazing," Andy Rodman said on Monday. Rodman is the brother of fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman. Nick was killed when his cruiser was struck by a fleeing suspect as part of a police pursuit on March 28.

The Cards have a black banner, with Nick's badge number, 7162, and a horizontal blue line, hanging in their dugout for each game.

"I saw it for the first time yesterday on TV, we were still at home and it just stopped me in my tracks," Rodman said. "It feels so special seeing, in my mind, him sitting there in the dugout with them, and just there's no way to thank the team and the players and the university for everything that they're doing to take him along on this journey."

Andy and his dad, George, flew into Omaha on Monday. They were escorted by local police officers to the Cards practice. The Rodman's shook hands with Cards players and coaches and posed for pictures.

"We're out here with Nick, he's with us," Andy said. "It's always been a big part of our spring's every year, coming out to as many games as we can get to."

The Rodman's are both police officers and the family watches home games Jim Patterson Stadium in an RV down the left field line.

They'll be there tomorrow night as the Cards battle Florida in game two in Omaha. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

