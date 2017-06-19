UofL's Adel injures right thumb, out a few weeks

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - UofL sophomore Deng Adel suffered a thumb injury in practice last week. He is expected to be back on the court in a few weeks, according to Cards assistant athletic director for media relations Kenny Klein.

Klein tweeted the news on Monday night. Adding that Adel had his right thumb repaired today.

Adel did apply for the NBA Draft, but withdrew his name before the May 24 deadline for college players to return to school.

He played in 33 games last season, staring 30, and averaged 12.1 points per game. That was third highest average on the team, behind Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider. Mitchell is projected to be a first round pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

