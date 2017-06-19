Mayor kicks off SummerWorks Program

The Mayor's SummerWorks Program began Monday, an effort aimed at 16-to-21-year-olds to give them professional experience.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new year means a new group of young people starting new summer jobs.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders helped kick off the 2017 SummerWorks Program.

SummerWorks is open to 16-to-21-year-olds, and helps young people gain valuable business experience -- and earn a paycheck -- for the summer.

"This summer we will have over 5,000 young people working in the Mayor's SummerWorks Program," Fischer said to the group Monday.

In its first year six years ago, only 200 young people were employed through SummerWorks.

A total of more than 11,000 young people have now benefited from the program.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.