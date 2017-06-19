Paving project comes to downtown Louisville

Orange cones will be a common site along South Floyd Street this week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If South Floyd Street is part of your everyday commute, you may need to find an alternate route.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

South Floyd Street from Broadway to St. Catherine Street will be getting a facelift this week.

Crews are busy prepping the road for re-paving.

Signage in the area warns drivers to expect "long delays" during the project.

All work is weather dependent -- so barring no major weather delays -- the work should be complete by Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.