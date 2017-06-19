The Longest Walk passes through Louisville, raises awareness of drug epidemic

One of the longest walks in America crossed from Indiana over the Big Four Bridge on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the longest walks in America crossed from Indiana over the Big Four Bridge on Monday.

The purpose of The Longest Walk 5.2 is to bring awareness of the drug epidemic that has plagued the native American Indian reservations -- as well as all over America and Louisville.

"The mortality rate is a higher number and because the drug epidemic has really plagued the native American reservations, I added to this message, not only has it plagued the native American reservations, it's also plagued our great nation," event spokesman Michael Bockting said. "We used to say it takes a village to raise a child. My theme is this: it's going to take a nation to turn this drug epidemic around."

The group started in San Francisco on Feb. 12 and will end in Washington, D.C. on July 15.

They'll be making a stop in Frankfort for a gathering on Tuesday.

The group will walk a total of 3,946 miles on their journey.

