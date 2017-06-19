New monument honors those who fought against communism

Alison Lundergan Grimes was among those at the groundbreaking at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials broke ground Monday on a new monument at Veterans Memorial Park.

The TriAn Foundation raised more than $1 million to build the monument.

It serves as a symbol that honors the millions of Americans and Vietnamese who fought to stop communist aggression and give Vietnamese people their freedom.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes was among those at the ceremony.

"It's friendship, it's freedom and it's hope," she said. "We owe a special debt of gratitude to those that have served, the many that paid the ultimate sacrifice to never make it home, and to those who continue to serve the Commonwealth and this great nation."

The new monument is expected to be dedicated next spring.

