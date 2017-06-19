McClure gets start for Cards against Florida in College World Series

Omaha, Nebraska - UofL baseball is two wins away from a spot in the championship series at the College World Series.

Up next for the Cards, the #7 national seed, is #3 seed Florida on Tuesday night.

UofL will start 6'7" junior Kade McClure on the mound. McClure has started 17 games this season, compiling an 8-3 record with a 3.43 ERA. He has struck out 102 batters in 97 innings. McClure was selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

The Gators will counter with sophomore Brady Singer. He is 7-5 with a 3.29 ERA this season.

Florida (48-18) lost once in the Regional and Super Regional rounds. while the Cards (53-10) are unbeaten (6-0) in the NCAA Tournament. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday in TD Ameritrade Park.

