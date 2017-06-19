New pizzeria opens in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another new restaurant opened Monday in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Butchertown Pizza Hall on Story Avenue is run by the former owners of Papalino's Pizza.

It's New York-style pizza, with all the ingredients made from scratch. The menu also includes wings, hoagies and salads.

The owners live in the area, and moved into the space formerly occupied by Hall's Cafeteria.

"Part of our name is a throwback to them," co-owner Shelly Rosenberg said. "That's why its Butchertown Pizza Hall, because Hall's was such a mainstay here in the neighborhood for so many years."

On Tuesday, the restaurant is throwing a free pizza party for the dedication of a mural.

>> LIST: Best pizza in town

The 5,000-square-foot mural was commissioned by the J.B. Swift Corp., and painted by artist Aron Conaway. It's called "The Story on Story Avenue" and celebrates the history of the neighborhood.

The dedication party runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.