State Supreme Court will hear arguments over Bevin's UofL Board shakeup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The legal battle over Gov. Matt Bevin's shakeup of the UofL Board of Trustees is headed to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The court will hear arguments over the case Aug. 18.

Bevin abolished and replaced the Board last year following the ouster of former UofL President Dr. James Ramsey.

Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, arguing that Bevin overstepped his authority.

The outcome of the court case won't change the makeup of the current Board.

State lawmakers passed a bill in January to make Bevin's changes permanent.

