Historical wagering could be part of future at Churchill Downs

Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Julie Swan and her husband Steven could barely wrap their minds around what they saw Sunday morning.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Plans call for upgraded flood protection, upgraded wastewater treatment facilities and work to prevent collapsing sewers.
?More >>
Plans call for upgraded flood protection, upgraded wastewater treatment facilities and work to prevent collapsing sewers.
?More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday is expected to consider the track's request to add historical wagering, also known as instant racing.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday is expected to consider the track's request to add historical wagering, also known as instant racing.More >>
Bevin abolished and replaced the Board last year following the ouster of former UofL President Dr. James Ramsey.More >>
Bevin abolished and replaced the Board last year following the ouster of former UofL President Dr. James Ramsey.More >>