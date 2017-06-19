MSD rate hike talk put on hold until next month

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the Metro Council Budget Committee on Monday learned more about MSD's plans for a rate increase.

The utility said it's a measure of public safety.

Plans call for upgraded flood protection, upgraded wastewater treatment facilities and work to prevent collapsing sewers.

MSD initially had asked for a 20-percent increase, about $10 more per month for the average family.

But a second plan cut that to a 10-percent increase, about $5 more.

MSD needs approval for any proposed increase higher than seven percent.

Council members voted to table discussions until mid-July.

