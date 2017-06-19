Suspect in robbery, killing takes plea deal; will testify against 2 others

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the suspects charged with the robbery and killing of an Elizabethtown man has taken a plea deal.

Twenty-year-old Monti Lopez-Olivera has agreed to testify against the other suspects in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

Wendell Jones was shot to death inside his Westport Road townhouse in last year.

The state could seek the death penalty against Taliyah Woods.

Tyheim Taylor and Braylord Buckler also face charges. They were both 17 years old at the time of the shooting but are being charged as adults.

