The Cavs and GM David Griffin split ties

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.
    
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement Monday night that the Cavaliers will not extend Griffin's contract when it expires June 30.
    
Gilbert said the team was not ready to name a replacement.

