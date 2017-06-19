Study: 19 children shot every day in U.S.

A new study from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) researchers shows 19 children in the US are injured or killed by gunfire every day.More >>
A new study from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) researchers shows 19 children in the US are injured or killed by gunfire every day.More >>
Twenty-year-old Monti Lopez-Olivera has agreed to testify against the other suspects in exchange for a 20-year sentence.More >>
Twenty-year-old Monti Lopez-Olivera has agreed to testify against the other suspects in exchange for a 20-year sentence.More >>
Plans call for upgraded flood protection, upgraded wastewater treatment facilities and work to prevent collapsing sewers.
?More >>
Plans call for upgraded flood protection, upgraded wastewater treatment facilities and work to prevent collapsing sewers.
?More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday is expected to consider the track's request to add historical wagering, also known as instant racing.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday is expected to consider the track's request to add historical wagering, also known as instant racing.More >>
Bevin abolished and replaced the Board last year following the ouster of former UofL President Dr. James Ramsey.More >>
Bevin abolished and replaced the Board last year following the ouster of former UofL President Dr. James Ramsey.More >>