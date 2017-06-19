Steve Kerr will take time to explore medical options

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be given time throughout the summer to explore medical options that could alleviate the symptoms he still experiences nearly two years after a spinal fluid leak from back surgery.
General manager Bob Myers said Monday that Kerr would have time off as needed to find more options to better his long-term health, and Kerr said he would be traveling to do so. The GM said: "I think at the point we're at now, it's what makes you 5-10-15 percent better? And that's what he's going to pursue and explore with our blessing."
The 51-year-old Kerr returned from a six-week absence for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and coached the rest of the way as Golden State won its second championship in three seasons. He stepped away after Game 2 against Portland in the first round of the playoffs.
