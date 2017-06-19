Several crews respond to serious crash on Dixie Highway near Har - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Several crews respond to serious crash on Dixie Highway near Hardin County

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
The cause of the crash is not yet known. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News) The cause of the crash is not yet known. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least two people were seriously hurt when two vehicles collided on Dixie Highway late Monday.

MetroSafe received multiple calls at about 10 p.m. about a "serious motor vehicle crash" involving at least two vehicles in the area of Dixie Highway and Katherine Station Road.

That's near the Jefferson-Hardin county line.

It's not clear what caused the crash, but MetroSafe confirmed the injuries are considered "serious to life-threatening."

Several crews were working the scene, and as of 10:25 p.m., all lanes of Dixie Highway were shut down in the area.

No other information was immediately available. 

WAVE 3 News will have the latest on this crash tonight at 11 p.m.

