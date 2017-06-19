Several crews respond to serious crash on Dixie Highway near Hardin County

The cause of the crash is not yet known. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least two people were seriously hurt when two vehicles collided on Dixie Highway late Monday.

MetroSafe received multiple calls at about 10 p.m. about a "serious motor vehicle crash" involving at least two vehicles in the area of Dixie Highway and Katherine Station Road.

That's near the Jefferson-Hardin county line.

It's not clear what caused the crash, but MetroSafe confirmed the injuries are considered "serious to life-threatening."

Several crews were working the scene, and as of 10:25 p.m., all lanes of Dixie Highway were shut down in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

