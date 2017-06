Dodgers' rookie Cody Bellinger becomes fastest to 21 HR-mark

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, left, celebrates his 3-run home run with first base coach George Lombard during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts, right, after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger became the fastest player to 21 home runs in baseball history, connecting in his first two at-bats against New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Monday night.

Bellinger, who was not called up until three weeks into the season, now has 21 home runs in his first 51 games.

That surpasses by one the totals of Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees, 2016) and Wally Berger (Boston Braves, 1930). Both had 20 home runs through 51 games. It took Berger 55 games and Sanchez 59 games to reach the 21-homer mark.

Bellinger, 21, now leads the National League in home runs. His first game was April 25. He has five multihomer games, tying Mike Piazza for the Dodgers' rookie record.

