Oregon State rolls to 13-1 win over LSU in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to two hits in eight innings, KJ Harrison hit the first College World Series grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park, and Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 for its 23rd straight win Monday night.



The top-seeded Beavers (56-4), who matched the school-record win streak they set earlier this season, took control of Bracket 1. They don't play again until Friday, and need one more win to advance to next week's best-of-three finals.



LSU (49-18) had its 17-game win streak end with its most lopsided CWS loss since a 20-6 throttling by Cal State Fullerton in 1994. The Tigers face elimination when they play Florida State on Wednesday.



Starter Eric Walker (8-2) left the game in the third inning because of forearm tightness. Caleb Gilbert held the Beavers for a couple of innings, but they capitalized on a couple of LSU misplays to go up 3-0 in the fifth.



Harrison's slam made it 8-0 in the sixth.



Fehmel (6-2) wiggled out of a mini jam in the fifth before Zach Watson's homer in the seventh allowed LSU to avoid getting shut out for the first time in its 62 CWS games.

