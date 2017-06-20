Pedestrian hit, killed outside Amazon in Hebron

A pedestrian was hit and killed outside Amazon in Hebron early Tuesday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Deputies with the county sheriff's office are on scene investigating in front of Amazon's main trucking entrance in the 2200 block of Litton Lane off North Bend Road, they said.

Crews were called to the area just after 3 a.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooperating with deputies, dispatchers said.

Litton Lane, a dead-end road, is shut down but should reopen by 7 a.m.

