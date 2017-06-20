Zamboni driver helps rescue man suffering cardiac arrest

CANTON, Mass. (AP) - A Zamboni driver at a Massachusetts ice rink has helped save a man suffering a heart attack during a hockey game.
Eric Baker tells WBZ-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2rOMOA2 ) he was working Saturday at the Canton Sportsplex when he noticed 46-year-old Chris Gracia down on the ice. Gracia was playing a hockey game with friends from Dorchester during their yearly reunion.
Baker says the man's friends gathered around him and started CPR. Baker sprang into action, grabbing the rink's portable defibrillator. Baker says he used the device on Gracia, causing his body to jump.
First responders say Baker and the other men "100 percent saved this guy's life."
Gracia's brother says he is recovering at a hospital, and his hockey days are over.
Baker drives the ice resurfacing machine at the rink.
