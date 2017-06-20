The Latest: APNewsBreak: Otto Warmbier's death investigated

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Fred Warmbier, father of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, speaks during a news conference at Wyoming...

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Latest on the death of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier after months of detention in North Korea (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The coroner's office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of an American college student who died less than a week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained for nearly a year and a half.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County coroner says Dr. Lakshmi Sammaraco's (LAK'-schmee sam-MAHR'-rahk-oh) office has accepted the case of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday in a Cincinnati hospital. Justin Weber told The Associated Press on Tuesday morning that a press conference is expected later to provide details.

Wambier's parents did not cite a specific cause of death, but cited "awful, torturous mistreatment" by North Korea. Doctors had described Warmbier's condition as a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" and said he suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause.

___

12:55 a.m.

The China-based travel agency that organized a trip to North Korea for an American college student who died after being released in a coma from North Korean detention said it would no longer take U.S. citizens to the country.

Young Pioneer Tours said Tuesday on its Facebook page that the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier shows that the risk American tourists face in visiting North Korea "has become too high."

Warmbier died in Ohio on Monday, days after being released by North Korea.

The tour operator said that it was denied any opportunity to meet with Warmbier after his detention, and that the way it was handled was "appalling."

The travel agency specializes in North Korea tours and is based in the central Chinese city of Xi'an.

___

12:25 a.m.

The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home."

Relatives say Otto Warmbier died Monday. They did not cite a specific cause of death.

Doctors had described Warmbier's condition as a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" and said he suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause. He arrived in Ohio on June 13 after being held for more than 17 months.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group.

He was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor. His family says it was told he had been in a coma since soon after his sentencing.

