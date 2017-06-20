Man wanted for theft of $5,000 worth of designer sunglasses

She allegedly got away with more than $500 worth of items. (Source: Simpsonville Police Department)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who stole about $5,000 worth of sunglasses from a store at the outlet mall in Simpsonville is wanted by police.

The Simpsonville Police Department circulated surveillance photos of the suspect Monday night on Facebook.

Police said the man threatened a store employee while stealing Prada and Versace sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. They don't believe he is armed, but they say he could be dangerous.

On June 11, the law enforcement agency posted surveillance photos of a woman suspected of stealing more than $500 worth of sunglasses from the same store.

"These people stealing from the mall and anywhere else are causing the merchants to raise all the prices to recover their cost for these items," Officer Todd Rankin said, "so we all suffer the higher prices."

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects should call 911 or the Simpsonville Police Department at 502-722-8110.

