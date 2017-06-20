4-month-old Indiana baby left in sweltering hot car; tips to avoid tragedy

A child was left in a car and rescued by first responders in Evansville, IN Monday. (Source: Doug McGuire)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A four-month old child was left inside a hot car in Evansville, Indiana Monday afternoon.

Cell phone video captured police busting out the window the vehicle, in a Walmart parking lot. The young boy had been inside the vehicle for at least an hour.

“What I saw was just not even right and what I heard was even worse," Doug McGuire said. "That baby crying when it came out of the car. Like, I have a 16-month-old child in my car right now, which is running with the AC on and my wife is in there with her, and when that baby needs to cry, it can cry. This baby was not getting that out, like it was making noises. It was breathing, that was wonderful, but it broke my heart.”

The child’s mother, Kelly Bunton, 35, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail. She's being held without bond.

This is just one of the many cases reported every year of children being left inside scorching hot vehicles.

So how hot is too hot?

If it's 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a vehicle spikes to 99 degrees in 10 just minutes, and warms to a fatal 120 degrees, just minutes later.

Kentucky State Police says drivers with children need to make a "look before you leave" routine every day. Most cases of children left in hot cars happen because routine is broken.

KSP advises to place your purse or briefcase in the backseat, as a reminder that your child is in the car. They also say parents or drivers with children in the vehicle can keep a stuffed animal in the car seat, and when a child is put in the seat, place the animal up front in the passenger's seat as a reminder that a child is in the vehicle.

