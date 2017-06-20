Ford to invest $900 million in KY Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ford announced Tuesday that it will invest $900 million in the Kentucky Truck Plant to build all-new versions of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

The latest investment is in addition to the $1.3 billion it spent in late 2015 that created 2,000 jobs at KTP to build the Ford Super Duty.

Ford has approximately 7,600 full-time hourly workers at KTP who build the Super Duty, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. The investment, Ford said, will secure the jobs of 1,000 hourly workers at the plant.

"It's all about workforce, so if you don't have a workforce that can show up and produce top-quality work and top safety standards every day, you don't compete," Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday. "Ford has found a great workforce here in our city. They see a good workforce here. Louisville is a good place for (Ford) to operate."

A news release announcing the expansion said the Expedition and Navigator will be exported to more than 55 markets around the world, with exports of the Navigator to China.

