Ford to invest hundreds of millions in KY Truck Plant

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ford says it will invest $900 million in the Kentucky Truck Plant to build all-new versions of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

The latest investment is in addition to the $1.3 billion investment in late 2015 that created 2,000 jobs at KTP to build the Ford Super Duty. 

Ford has approximately 7,600 full-time hourly workers at KTP who building the  Super Duty, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. The investment, says Ford, will secure the jobs of 1,000 hourly workers at the plant.

A news release announcing the expansion says the Expedition and Navigator will be exported to more than 55 markets around the world, with exports of the Navigator to China.

