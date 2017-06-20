CWS: No. 7 Cards stay loose ahead of matchup with No. 3 Florida

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) – The Louisville Cardinals and Florida Gators are facing off in a primetime, postseason matchup.

UofL is led by a star player generating national buzz, whom everyone expects to succeed in the next level. And there are tons of Louisiana natives partying in the streets around the stadium. No, this isn’t the 2013 Sugar Bowl.

These Florida and Louisville teams are much different, but postseason advancement and national glory are both well within their grasps once more. Both teams know they’re two wins away from the College World Series championship series.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cards too much for Texas A&M in College World Series

+ Tailgating at College World Series in a league of its own

+ UofL honors fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman at College World Series

Right-hander Kade McClure will get the start for UofL on Tuesday, bringing his signature emotional style of pitching. Shortstop Devin Hairston talked at Monday’s practice about feeding off of McClure’s energy.

"He gives us a lot of energy," Hairston said. "It’s a different look than Brendan gives us. You know, Kade likes to pitch with that fire. I think that’s something the whole team feeds off of. I’m left with one image from the Super Regional when he’s coming off the field high-stepping. I think that was big for us because it got the crowd into it, it got us into it and we were able to turn that into offense. So I think Kade being on the mound is a big energy boost for us."

McClure has been solid for the Cards this season, racking up eight wins and three losses, currently holding a 3.43 ERA.

Florida will start sophomore Brady Singer, whose amassed a 3.29 ERA on the year.

OTHER CWS NEWS

+ Oregon State rolls over LSU, 13-1

+ Florida State eliminates Cal-State Fullerton

Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said Monday that he doesn't know if Tuesday's game will be a pitcher's duel.

"You know, that’s where it starts," McDonnell said. "But you never know, anything can happen in these games. We’ve got to be prepared for anything. I’m sure not many people expected a five-run inning in the College World Series, but anything can happen."

One special thing happening off the field for Louisville on Tuesday night will be the attendance of the family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman. Rodman’s brother Andy and father George flew out to Omaha on Monday, enjoyed a police escort on the team bus and attended Monday’s practice. Andy Rodman spoke briefly to the media about what it means to be a part of this run.

"It’s amazing," Rodman said. "Not only are we getting to come out here and basically feel like we’re dreaming by getting to be part of this awesome run to hopefully a World Series, but it’s a big part for us to be here. We’re out here with Nick and he’s with us. I think he’s definitely with them in the dugout."

>> CARDS CORNER: UofL Sports Stories

UofL baseball will continue to fly a flag in remembrance of officer Rodman in the dugout during Tuesday’s game, with his family in attendance.

With emotion and determination, the No. 7 Cards head into Tuesday night’s matchup against the third-seeded Gators keeping things loose while knowing what's at stake.

"They goof around, they have fun on the bus and they really enjoy each other's company," McDonnell said. "But when it’s time to stretch and get loose, they just love the game so much and they respect their teammates so they stick to business. They get their work in."

McDonnell and Hairston spoke Monday about the team having fun together in Omaha, playing card games and watching movies like "The Lion King." But Hairston said when they’re under the lights, that’s what it’s all about and they are ready.

"It’s going to be exciting," Hairston said. "That’s why we play the game. We play for moments like this. But we’ve got to make sure we don’t let that moment get too big for us. We’ve got a task to do."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.