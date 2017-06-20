WATCH LIVE @ 11am: Mayor comments on Ford investment

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Ford has announced a $900 million investment in the Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane to produce the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator for global export. Mayor Greg Fischer will comment on the Ford investment during an 11 a.m. event at Tyler Park. Hear what the mayor has to say by watching the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link to watch:

