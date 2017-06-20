LMPD responds to questions about police vehicle decorated for Kentuckiana Pride Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is answering questions about a police vehicle that was adorned with rainbow decals during the recent Kentuckiana Pride Parade along Main Street.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, "There have been questions as to if this (photo) was real."

Major Jamey Schwab responded by saying the suggestion to put the magnetic decals on an LMPD vehicle was presented to Chief Steve Conrad by his LGBTQ Advisory Council.

"The thought was that this vehicle would show unity with the LGBTQ community as well as honor the victims of the Orlando shooting last year," Schwab said in the post. "The idea came from the New York Police Department that did a similar car last year. This vision for the car came itself from Officer Johnny Burgraff, who is LMPD's LGBTQ Liaison Officer and is assigned to the Community Policing Unit."

Schwab also said the initiative was part of the Safe Harbor Program, which is "part of this overall vision to develop programs and participate in events that support and unify the community."

